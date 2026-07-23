California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,982 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Dynatrace worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dynatrace alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dynatrace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dynatrace wasn't on the list.

While Dynatrace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here