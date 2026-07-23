California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,674 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,674 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 89.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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