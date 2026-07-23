California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,810 Shares of AECOM $ACM

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,398 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of AECOM worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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