California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,075 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Article Title

Badger Meter’s Q2 2026 results were mixed: earnings per share slightly beat expectations, but revenue came in below consensus and fell 6.6% year over year, while margins also weakened. Investors appeared disappointed by the softer profitability and the company’s cautious near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The company is facing a securities class action lawsuit alleging investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, with multiple law firms urging shareholders to act before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices can add overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for Badger Meter (BMI) . Article Title

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard and others reinforce that litigation risk remains a major investor concern for . Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive despite the pullback: JPMorgan and RBC both trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings, suggesting they still see upside over the longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Optimistic commentary from Seeking Alpha argues the long-term thesis is intact and that project deployments could help restart earnings growth later in 2026, but this has not offset the near-term earnings and legal concerns. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Wall Street Zen cut Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group lowered Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.2%

Badger Meter stock opened at $126.57 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here