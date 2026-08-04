California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,344 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,153 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Barclays increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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