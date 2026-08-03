California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,806 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,478 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $6,609,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,560,455.52. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total value of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,433.44. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,174 shares of company stock worth $28,553,849. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $182.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.34. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

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Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

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