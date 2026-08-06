California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,298 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,506 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,235 shares of the company's stock worth $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 695,464 shares of the company's stock worth $76,230,000 after buying an additional 301,332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,126,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 213,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 95,011 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.07.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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