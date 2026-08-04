California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 18,181 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,486 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.6%

ALSN opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 92.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

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