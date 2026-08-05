California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 23,800 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 67,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

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Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. UBS Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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