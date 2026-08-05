California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 32,262 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $133,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,221.09. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $79,662.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $779,782.35. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $52.00 price target on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Portland General Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.75 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.27%.Portland General Electric's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

See Also

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