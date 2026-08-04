California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 38,300 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,598 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,790,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 312,284 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $7,104,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $7,257,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $84.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Reid Dove sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $3,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 169,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,883,068.50. This represents a 22.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $254,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,782.10. This trade represents a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is 307.69%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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