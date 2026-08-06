California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,728 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Plexus worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Plexus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $274.70 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $126.86 and a 1-year high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total transaction of $379,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,297,514.76. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,604 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.00.

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Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report).

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