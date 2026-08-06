California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,532 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,024 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $279,145,000 after buying an additional 503,885 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $183,172,000 after acquiring an additional 402,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,137,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 435.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 247,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $993.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.75 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 6.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

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FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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