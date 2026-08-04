California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,972 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:CRL opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.26 and a 52 week high of $242.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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