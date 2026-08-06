California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Enpro worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enpro in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $327.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 159.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.41. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $390.42.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.60%.Enpro's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Enpro's payout ratio is 63.05%.

More Enpro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enpro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enpro reported second-quarter EPS of $2.50 , exceeding the $2.32 consensus estimate, while revenue of $338.8 million surpassed expectations of $323.7 million. Revenue increased 17.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s fundamental outlook. Enpro Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

Enpro reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding the $2.32 consensus estimate, while revenue of surpassed expectations of $323.7 million. Revenue increased 17.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.30-$9.80 , above the prior consensus estimate of approximately $9.20. The higher outlook indicates management expects continued earnings momentum. Enpro expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $9.30-$9.80 while raising capex

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus estimate of approximately $9.20. The higher outlook indicates management expects continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong semiconductor-related demand, particularly for Enpro’s advanced surface technologies business, along with acquisitions, is driving an upbeat outlook and expanding growth opportunities. Why Is Enpro Benefiting From Semiconductor Demand?

Strong semiconductor-related demand, particularly for Enpro’s advanced surface technologies business, along with acquisitions, is driving an upbeat outlook and expanding growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Enpro plans to increase 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $60 million-$65 million , primarily to address advanced surface technology demand. The spending should support capacity and future growth but may limit near-term cash flow.

Enpro plans to increase 2026 capital expenditures to approximately , primarily to address advanced surface technology demand. The spending should support capacity and future growth but may limit near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and upgraded guidance, the stock’s elevated valuation— including a price-to-earnings ratio above 160—may be encouraging profit-taking or making investors less willing to pay more without additional upside surprises.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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