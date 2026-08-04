California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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