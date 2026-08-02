California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,397 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,016 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of ITT worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after buying an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in ITT by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,230,902 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 476,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.66 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITT

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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