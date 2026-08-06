California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 23,469 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,226 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company's stock worth $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company's stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares during the period.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:FND opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Floor & Decor's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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