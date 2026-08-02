California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 64,960 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,011 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of CoreWeave worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in CoreWeave by 3,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leidos defense partnership expands addressable market: CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos NYSE: LDOS to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could create additional demand for CoreWeave’s GPU capacity and strengthen its position in government AI workloads. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration

CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could create additional demand for CoreWeave’s GPU capacity and strengthen its position in government AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Revenue expectations remain favorable: Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion-$2.60 billion guidance range. The outlook supports the company’s rapid AI-cloud expansion story ahead of its next earnings report. CoreWeave revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion-$2.60 billion guidance range. The outlook supports the company’s rapid AI-cloud expansion story ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Large customer commitments offer visibility but add concentration risk: Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including agreements worth up to $35.2 billion for CoreWeave. However, Meta may eventually develop competing cloud services, creating a longer-term competitive risk. Meta spending and competition

Meta Platforms could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including agreements worth up to $35.2 billion for CoreWeave. However, Meta may eventually develop competing cloud services, creating a longer-term competitive risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is weighing on sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold a combined 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, while Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing their value as a direct signal, but the size and timing of the transactions have increased selling pressure. CoreWeave insider filing

CEO Michael Intrator sold a combined 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, while Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing their value as a direct signal, but the size and timing of the transactions have increased selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Debt and profitability risks remain significant: Reports point to heavy GPU-related borrowing, high capital expenditures and negative earnings. Elevated credit-default-swap pricing has raised concerns about refinancing and a possible debt spiral, particularly given CoreWeave’s debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68 and weak liquidity ratios. CoreWeave credit concerns

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,202,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $164,439,154.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,367.85. This represents a 83.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $47,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586,735 shares of company stock worth $1,764,560,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Raymond James Financial lowered CoreWeave from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CRWV opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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