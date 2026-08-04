California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 69,406 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 69,406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.39 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is 87.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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