California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,082 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $134.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is 12.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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