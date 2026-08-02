California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,766 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,182 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 56,212 shares during the last quarter. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $2,911,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,431,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 227,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $883,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

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Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

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