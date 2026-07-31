California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,607 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $549,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,535 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $192,204,000 after buying an additional 928,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here