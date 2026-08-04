Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Bio-Techne logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System increased its Bio-Techne stake by 24.1% in the first quarter, reaching 184,164 shares valued at approximately $9.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 98.95% of the company.
  • Bio-Techne reported quarterly revenue of $311.4 million and earnings of $0.53 per share, both slightly below analyst expectations; revenue declined 1.5% year over year.
  • The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, while analysts hold a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $68.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $311.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bio-Techne's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $73.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bio-Techne Right Now?

Before you consider Bio-Techne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bio-Techne wasn't on the list.

While Bio-Techne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines