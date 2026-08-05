California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,094 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lear worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lear by 5,205.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 37.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Get Lear alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,875.22. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,739,936.93. This represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. Lear Corporation has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lear's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Trending Headlines about Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lear wasn't on the list.

While Lear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here