California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,747 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sanmina worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 572.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of SANM stock opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

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About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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