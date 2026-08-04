California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,403,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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