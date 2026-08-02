California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,662 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $680.00 to $600.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $567.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 earnings exceeded expectations: Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. CRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an ambitious growth trajectory: Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG became more bullish: BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside.

BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain positive but targets are being recalibrated: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish.

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance was mixed relative to estimates: Carpenter reported quarterly revenue of $679.7 million. Although revenue increased year over year, it was below the $863.3 million consensus cited in one report, creating a potential concern despite the EPS beat and strong profitability.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $520.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $625.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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