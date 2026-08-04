California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Saia worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,800 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,637 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in Saia by 1.1% in the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 20,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

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Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $360.10 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.32 and a 1 year high of $494.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.19%.The business had revenue of $956.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Saia's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Saia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $524.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Saia from $477.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Saia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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