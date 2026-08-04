California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 313,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,358,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 587,176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 113.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 632.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 184,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.53%.The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $466.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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