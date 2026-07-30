California State Teachers Retirement System Has $110.51 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $110,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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