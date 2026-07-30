California State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.34 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,863 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $112,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $411.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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