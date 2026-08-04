California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.46 Million Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,364 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,216 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Nutanix worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutanix by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.5%

NTNX stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $82.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $703.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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