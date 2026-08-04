California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.49 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.37 and a 1 year high of $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $193.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. EastGroup Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.520-9.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.77%.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,263.87. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.11.

Read Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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