California State Teachers Retirement System Has $133.54 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $133,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,508 shares of the company's stock worth $64,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $295.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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