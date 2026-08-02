California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

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