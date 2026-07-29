California State Teachers Retirement System Has $204.69 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,323 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Welltower worth $204,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $1.60 per share , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44 , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to $0.85 per share , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%.

The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reached $3.54 billion , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth.

Revenue reached , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $0.61 per diluted share , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Welltower Earnings Report

Reported net income was , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 121 times earnings and near its 52-week high, Welltower’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, making the GAAP EPS shortfall a more significant near-term concern.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here