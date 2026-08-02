California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.73 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 161,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $341.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.83 and a twelve month high of $386.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $364.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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