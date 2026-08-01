California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,379 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 55,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of HP worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $294,461.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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