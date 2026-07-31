California State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.95 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,691 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 280,392 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,317,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,060 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a Neutral rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Benzinga article

UBS raised its price target for Expedia from $262 to $322, implying approximately 9.9% upside from the referenced share price. However, it maintained a rating, suggesting valuation and execution risks remain balanced. Positive Sentiment: Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Expedia golden cross article

Expedia’s 50-day moving average recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, creating a “golden cross.” This technical signal is often viewed as evidence of improving momentum and may attract technical-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Expedia value stock article Expedia momentum stock article

Zacks identified Expedia as a strong value and momentum stock, which could support investor interest following its recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. The Fly article

Morgan Stanley increased its target from $290 to $300 but retained an rating, indicating limited expected outperformance at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains mixed ahead of Expedia’s upcoming earnings report. Analysts are expecting earnings growth and a potential beat, making guidance and forward booking trends key catalysts. Expedia earnings expectations article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $290.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $292.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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