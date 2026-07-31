California State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Kenvue worth $54,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here