California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Rithm Capital worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,890,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 17,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,693,696 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718,822 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,939,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,973 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Rithm Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. Capital One Financial set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Saltzman sold 80,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $748,528.50. Following the sale, the director owned 44,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,294. The trade was a 64.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM - Free Report).

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