California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.12 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,558 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $59,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $4,233,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of $1.68 , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $1.55 billion , also exceeding expectations. Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 earnings report

Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. ODFL Q2 earnings beat estimates

Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a Hold rating and maintained a $233 price target , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. TD Cowen maintains Hold rating and price target

Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a rating and maintained a , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. Negative Sentiment: Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Pricing power drives Old Dominion’s Q2 rebound

Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Negative Sentiment: With the stock trading at an elevated valuation—approximately 44 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 4—investors may have expected stronger volume trends or a more optimistic outlook. The mixed fundamental picture is contributing to the decline despite the quarterly beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $226.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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