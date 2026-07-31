California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.26 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $59,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 597.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,240. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total value of $122,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,131.48. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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