California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.96 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE ST opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $990.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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