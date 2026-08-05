California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.22 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Robert M. Jenkins sold 22,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $708,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,892.96. The trade was a 39.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.51%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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