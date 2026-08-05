California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,111 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 14.67%.The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 63.24%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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