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California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Starwood Property Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System increased its Starwood Property Trust stake by 27.2% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 422,460 shares valued at approximately $7.28 million. Institutional investors collectively own 49.82% of STWD.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70, above the reported share price of $16.26.
  • Starwood Property Trust reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, below the $0.42 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 22.5% year over year. The company declared a $0.48 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 11.8% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Starwood Property Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 764,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $115,453,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,177,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,856 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.Starwood Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

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