California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.50 Million Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,636 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hexcel worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.18.

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Hexcel Trading Up 2.0%

Hexcel stock opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.08 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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