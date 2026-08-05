California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.60 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Enersys worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,623,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enersys by 626.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enersys in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Stock Up 2.7%

Enersys stock opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enersys has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enersys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

See Also

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